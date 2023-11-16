RANKIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Rankin County Hospital District recently received a $3 million grant from the FMH Foundation, helping fund an $11.5 million project which would see the construction of a new EMS Station and Regional Learning Center.

The project will include six ambulance bays, accommodations for six EMTs including sleeping quarters, commercial kitchen, living area, and offices.

The project also includes a learning center that will accommodate up to 50 students. The center will be used as a regional hub for learning opportunities including Advance Cardiac Life Support, Trauma Nursing Core Course, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, CPR, EMT training, and much more.

“The FMH Foundation has given Rankin County Hospital District an amazing gift that will help improve the quality of life in our region,” said Jim Horton, Hospital CEO. “This project will help recruit and retain quality Emergency Medical Staff and will give us space to store and protect our ambulance fleet. It will provide for quicker response times as well. The FMH Foundation Regional Learning Center will be utilized by the entire region and will serve as a central learning hub for the Trans-Pecos. We can’t thank the FMH Foundation enough for their generous contribution. F. Marie Hall is no longer on this Earth, but her legacy grows as she continues to make a positive impact in the Permian Basin and beyond.”

This comes as Medical Center Hospital in Odessa was awarded a $3 million grant, helping to fund their $32 million renovation and expansion. You can read more about that project here.

You can learn more about the FMH Foundation on their website. You can also learn more about the RCHD on their website.