MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is a local community outreach program that offers a safe, neutral place for children ages 4-18 to do the work of grief.

Through facilitated peer support groups, children share experiences, use creative arts as tools of expression, and acquire coping skills to work through the challenging issues that accompany grief.

The outreach is celebrating 20 years of providing services to the community this year with a special fundraiser! Saturday, September 16th they’re hosting “Hope on the Green” at Green Acres Mini Golf. The day will include mini golf, arcade games, a children’s area and lunch.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit hospiceofmidland.org/hope-on-the-green.