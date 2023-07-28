ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa’s Park and Recreation Department, Streets Department, and Utilities Department teamed up to give the Ratliff Ranch Golf Links a major facelift.

The City of Odessa says six water valves, which had been broken for years, were replaced, potholes in the parking lot were filled, cosmetic improvements were made to the kitchen area, as well as some landscaping work.

The City says more improvements are on the way.

You can visit the Ratliff Ranch Golf Links at 7500 N. Grandview Avenue or call 432-550-8181.