RANKIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Rankin ISD will not be running bus routes to Midkiff or Highway 349-tanks until 5pm due to low visibility on the road.

Students will be kept at the school for their safety; however, any parent is welcome to pick up their child in person.

Currently, Iraan and McCamey routes are set to run at their regular time but this will be re-evaluated before the end of the school day to ensure the safety of students.

For any questions, please contact your student’s campus principal.