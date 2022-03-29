ODESSA, Texas – Raising Cane’s in Odessa is officially open today! The new restaurant is the largest Cane’s location in Texas. More than a hundred people lined up to get the first taste of the infamous combo box that Raising Canes is known for.

With more than 200 employees and double drive-thru lanes, the new location brings a unique flare that operation managers say should help serve the community at a quick and quality-driven rate.

Vice President of Company Restaurants, Tommy Van Wolfe, and his team spent several months preparing for the big day. Van Wolfe says that he pulled out all the stops for the people of Odessa.

“Our first 100 customers that join us will get a custom Raising Cane’s Odessa t-shirt and they’ll also get a voucher for the next they come back to get a meal on us and also really cool is that we’re gonna do a random drawing and anybody over 13 years of age can enter and they will actually get a chance to win raising canes for an entire year,” says Van Wolfe.

In honor of the grand opening, Raising Cane’s in Odessa had a lot of freebies for “Caniacs” attending the big event. From free t-shirts to a year’s worth of Cane’s, people who got there early had the first pick of all of the giveaways. But fear not, Van Wolfe says that it’s a week-long celebration so everyone has a chance to get in on the fun.

“We believe in giving back to the community whether it’s showing our appreciation for them or helping with local events and so on so we’re excited not just to have a big business here to employ over 200 new folks but we’re also excited to be a part of this community for years to come,” says Van Wolfe.

Some people waited for hours to get their hands on the ‘One Love’ chicken that Raising Cane’s is popularly known for across 31 states.

Events this week in celebration of the grand opening include a pet adoption hosted by Odessa Humane Society onsite on March 31st where customers will receive a free swag bag with every mobile order placed. To wrap up the fun, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Odessa will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 9:30 am on April 1st. Raising Canes also plans on donating a $10,000 check to the community to finish up the opening week.