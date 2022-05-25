For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. After some spotty storms yesterday, more dry air is on its way as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts all areas in West Texas to be rainfree throughout the day today. High temperatures will be a bit lower than yesterday with many areas reaching the upper 70’s and 80’s, below normal for this time of year. However, warmer weather is on its way later this week as conditions will continue to dry out further.