For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While skies are starting off mostly clear of clouds across The Basin, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more clouds and wintry precipitation in a few areas much later today. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and low 70’s with strong winds developing. Conditions will start to slowly dry out starting later tomorrow and despite an increase in clouds later today, today’s storm system will depart the region by tomorrow with rain and snow before then as temperatures will drop to below-normal criteria.