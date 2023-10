MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The railroad crossing located at South Garfield Street and West Front Street has temporarily closed, according to a release by the City of Midland.

The City says Union Pacific will be working to repair damages to the concrete crossing planks, which was caused by a large truck.

As of posting, there is not an estimated completion date for these repairs.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.