MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick recently toured a natural gas facility in Midland to review their weatherization efforts that will help to ensure their preparedness during weather emergencies.

In response to legislation passed after Winter Storm Uri, the state’s first natural gas infrastructure weatherization rule was adopted by the Railroad Commission in August. The rule aims to protect gas flow during weather emergencies and requires facility specific efforts to ensure facilities supplying natural gas are able to do so.

“After the rules readjusted for us, 80% of the gas in the state will continue to flow.” Craddick explained, “each company works individually which is beneficial because each particular site has different ways to weatherize and different things, they make sure they do.”

The Ovintiv facility in Midland hopes to set an example for other natural gas centers across the state and help reassure those who call the Permian Basin home that they have taken the necessary action to be better prepared.

“There’s been a lot of improvement in the last two years. I think companies have taken it very seriously from the gas perspective. It’s really going to rely on everybody working together to maintain the stability of both the power and natural gas supply.”

The Texas railroad commission has said that companies that do not comply with the new rules will be subject to a maximum fine of one million dollars. Deliberate attempts to avoid compliance would also result in a referral to the attorney general.