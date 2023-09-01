MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland College, in partnership with Midland Memorial, has brought the college’s radiology technology program back after 13 years. Prior to the course being resumed at Midland College, it was only being offered at Odessa College.

The reason MC decided to push to bring the course back was due to the fact that the Permian Basin wasn’t receiving enough new graduates from Odessa College alone.

Midland College initially decided to close the class nearly a decade ago because both the clinical and program directors had retired. While OC and MC were offering the respiratory and radiology programs at the time, they agreed to split the courses, with Midland having the respiratory program and OC having the Radiology program.

When classes were available to students, they had to go through a rigorous interview process and out of the 50 that applied, only 11 were accepted. To go along with the acceptance, some students were offered a full ride scholarship for the program on the agreement that they work for Midland Memorial for two years following graduation.

During the course, students will understand how to operate machines and create images that physicians can read for CT scans, MRIs, mammograms and more. In addition, students will also learn the physiology and anatomy of the body.