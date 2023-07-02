JAL, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a post by the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, Undersheriff Matthew Hutchinson reported that on July 2nd, Eddy County Sheriff’s Office was told of a radiographic device which was lost on Highway 128 at mile marker 35 near Jal at around 1:30pm on June 30th.

The device weighs around 50 pounds, similar to the size of a loaf of bread, and contains radiographic material. The material is safe as long as it is contained, according to the post. It is likely the device was picked up by a Good Samaritan.

If you found the device, or have information regarding it’s whereabouts, please call Jace Prozeller at 432-556-5537 or Kolie Howell at 432-438-1199. You can also call the State Police Department at 575-382-2500. A $5,000 reward is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the return of the device.

Knowingly keeping the device is a federal crime.

Do not touch the device if found! According to the post, if exposed to the device for a long period of time, the person in contact with the device will be exposed to possible radiation poisoning. If the camera is tampered with or opened, contact with the source could be fatal.