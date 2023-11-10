WINK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Hawley High School Bearcats battled the Anthony High School Wildcats Thursday night in Wink as both teams gathered to play in a bi-district playoff game at a neutral site. The Bearcats, a team from the Abilene area, defeated the Wildcats, of El Paso County 63-18, but it wasn’t the score that left many fans in a state of shock, but rather a voice captured on a live-stream broadcast of the game that levied racist remarks toward the El Paso area players.

Live-stream cameras captured a male voice in the stands commenting on the size of the players from the Anthony High School team. “These guys are just pitiful to watch…I thought they’d have some pretty decent sized…you know, some chalupa (eating) bastards…but they’re pretty small, honestly,” the voice said.

Hawley ISD Superintendent Dr. Cassidy McBrayer issued the following statement about the incident: