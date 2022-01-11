MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Texas Department of Public Safety 56-year-old Louise Renee Pyle died Saturday afternoon in the midland county on s county road 1140. State Troopers stated she failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a fence. She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Louise Renee Pyle’s Son Daniel Pyle says, she was making dinner with her family. But eventually got into an argument with family members. After the disagreement, she got up and drove off.

He came forward to clarify several comments on social media about what happened. Daniel stated,

“people on Facebook staying my dad was chasing her.. and he was trying to make sure she made it home. When she left he knew. he just followed her to make sure she makes it and then he started going and saw a red car in the distance and he already knew what it was”

Daniel Pyle also wants to bring awareness to the victim who gets mad and do things out of anger. He stated

“when you’re mad like allow for people to calm you down, I mean don’t be so stubborn because that’s what she did”