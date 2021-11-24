Putting up Christmas lights without breaking the bank

PERMIAN BASIN (NEXSTAR) – The holiday season is upon us, and some people will start to put up Christmas lights inside and outside of their homes this week.



If you’re planning to add lights inside or outside of your home, there are some things you should know that can help you save a few dollars.



Michael Rollins, an electrician with Corey Sly Electrical Services, says investing in newer technologies for this old-time tradition can help you save a few dollars.



“We recommend LED lighting for Christmas lights and typically as a rule of thumb, this is not a hard and fast number,” said Rollins. “But, you can power approximately 14 LED lamps compared to one incandescent lamp of the same size.”



If you’re interested in having your Christmas lights automated, Rollins suggests looking at artificial intelligence technologies.



“If you turn your lights on at dusk… typically most people want them turned off between 10 and midnight. Rather than run all night, that saves a lot of energy.”