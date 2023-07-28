MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin is filled with familiar chicken wing chains but there are also local restaurants that deserve the spotlight.

Fat Birds Wing Bar in Midland, Texas is a restaurant and bar that is known for their flavorful wings.

Most restaurant and bars serve American foods like wings, chicken tenders, fries and sliders. However this Midland wing spot has a menu filled with variety.

With over 15 different wings flavors and combinations of loaded fries, Fat Birds unique menu includes a selection of appetizers, such as garlic noodles and egg rolls, veggies and dessert!

Located on Courtyard Dr in Midland Texas, Fat Birds Wing Bar is open on weekdays from 11 AM to 9 PM and extended to 10 PM on weekends.

To plan your first visit to Fat Birds or check out their menu items, click here.