ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Humane Society is speaking out after two puppies were dumped in a pit of tar late last week; the group said this was a deliberate act and is just the latest in a string of issues they’ve seen with abandoned animals in the county.

“This was intentional, somebody threw those puppies in a tar pit with the intention to make them suffer or die. It’s horrible,” said Office Manager Christyna Taylor.

The pups were rescued by some workers in West Odessa and Humane Society advocates were called in to help. Director Heather Silvia said the puppies were taken to Angel Veterinary Hospital in critical condition but are continuing to recover.

“They’re better than they have been” Silvia said. “The first 48 hours were critical, the vet said they didn’t think they were gonna make it; they possibly ingested tar, but today they were a little better.”

Tar is poisonous to dogs and, if ingested, can cause illness, including liver failure and death.

Now, the staff at Angel Vet is working to get the tar cleaned from the pups so they can continue recovering.

“They definitely have a long road ahead of them, they have a long recovery. They shaved some of their hair off today, they had several of their staff working on them trying to bathe them. For them to be able to stay at the vet for the amount of time they need, it’s gonna be expensive,” Silvia said.

So far, the bill for caring for the puppies is about $4,000. Now, the non-profit is asking for help in the form of donations to help continue paying for much needed medical care. If you’d like to donate, you may do so online here.

The donations will also help provide care for other abandoned animals which, Silvia said, is an almost daily occurrence in the county.

“It’s a never-ending job. Someone always needs to be rescued because they have been dumped. This is all the time, but the end is rewarding,” Silvia said.

Both Silvia and Taylor said they hope the City will one day step in and do its part to end the cycle of breeding and abandoning animals.

“Our City needs to enforce a spay and neuter law. That’s big, if we could get that in place, it would change a lot of things. Or even, do like the City of Midland does and offer low cost vouchers, that would really help this ongoing problem,” she said.