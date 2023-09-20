ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Humane Society is hoping to find a new home for two puppies found in a tar pit late last week.

The Odessa Humane Society says the pups are currently healthy and doing well, and will be picking them up from Angel Veterinary Hospital Wednesday evening. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition last Friday, and will now be relocated to the Humane Society’s facility.

The Odessa Humane Society is hoping to find a new foster or adopter soon. If you are interested in fostering or adopting these puppies, the Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

You can also donate through their website to help the Society continue to rescue pets and find safe homes.

The Odessa Humane Society is located at 2230 W. Sycamore Dr. You can contact them by visiting their facility, calling 432-257-4311, or by emailing shelter@odessahumanesociety.org.

You can read our original story on these pups here.