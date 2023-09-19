PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The Permian Strategic Partnership organization launched its new campaign with one goal in mind- helping new voters register ahead of election season. With constitutional amendments and some big school bonds on the ballot, the group says now is a great time to ensure that everyone who wants to vote, can.

The campaign itself looks to seek out the Hispanic community by having information available in both English and Spanish. But that’s not all, they also look to ramp up social media presence by having ads across digital platforms.

“We have so much at stake in the Permian Basin.” says CEO & President Tracee Bentley. “There’s so many important decisions that are going to impact our future for decades to come and when you have less than 10 percent of your population voting we need more investment from this community.

With less than 10 percent of the population voting, Bentley wants those in the community to understand the importance of voting. She states that there are instances where a ballot wins by a slim margin of 20 to 25 votes.

The last day to register to vote is October 10th.

The first day of early voting begins October 23rd.

Election day is November 7th.

Form more information head to the Permian Strategic Partnership’s website.