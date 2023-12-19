PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Road Safety Coalition has released statistics on the number of traffic crashes and fatalities that have happened in 2023, compared to 2022. The Permian Basin has seen a significant decrease across the board year-over-year.

The PRSC says fatalities across the Basin have decreased more than 16% across the 22 counties in the Permian Basin, when compared to last year.

Significant decreases were noted in Andrews, Crane, Glasscock, Loving, Midland, Pecos, Reeves, Terrell, Winkler, and Lea County, with no roadway crash fatalities recorded in Borden and Terrell Counties in 2023, as of October 31st.

As a whole, the state of Texas saw a 2.8% decrease in roadway fatalities, compared to last year, with the Midland and Odessa area seeing a 5.8% decrease.