MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Another protest broke out Monday night at the Midland County Courthouse.

This was all after a status hearing for 18-year-old Nikolas Moreno who is accused of murdering another teen—Joshua Rene Salcido back in 2021.

Monday afternoon there was also a prayer circle held in Salcido’s memory and to support the family’s fight for justice.

The family says they began the idea for the protest after Moreno was out on a $150,000 bond.

They’re frustrated that the case has been stretched for 2 years now.

We first reported back on this case when it first happened, but at that point, the victim had not yet been identified.

MPD was called to Hollandale and Parkway for a homicide. When the detective arrived, they learned that Joshua Salcido had been shot a total of 4 times before he died.

The affidavit states that Moreno admitted to providing acid to Salcido that night.

The report also says the two got into a fight in the car over who was driving, and eventually fought over a gun.

For the full report of exactly what the police reported happened, check out this story as we first reported it.

We’ll keep you updated with any new developments in this case.