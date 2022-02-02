ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – It’s beginning to look a lot like winter in the Permian Basin. With cold temperatures on the way, experts say that you should prepare yourself and your home ahead of the freezing temperatures.

Tommy Ervin at Ervin Plumbing and Supply Inc. says that this time last year the February winter storm took everyone by surprise and that this year he hopes many people take extra precautions as cold temperatures come our way.

Insulating your pipes is the first step to making sure that the cold weather doesn’t cause them to freeze and burst. Ervin suggests that when temperatures get to the mid to low 20s, you should allow things like your faucets and kitchen sink to run with a steady flow of water.

“The volume of water that you run out is a pee stream…okay so hopefully everybody knows what a pee stream is so you run that with your cold water and add a little bit of hot water to it, that should keep your pipes from freezing especially on that end of the house,” says Ervin.

When temperatures began to rise back up into the 30s or higher, Ervin recommends that you stop allowing your water to run but instead conserve your resources. Last year, the City of Odessa’s water supply was in danger when the winter freeze swept through the Basin.

“Last year we overloaded our water plant that’s out on 42nd street…that plant out there worked itself to death and it almost failed so please conserve your water this year,” says Ervin.

Other tips to insulate your pipes are to place a piece of cardboard against your insulation to protect your pipes from the wind chill as best as possible.