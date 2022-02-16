ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — Identity theft is a crime that does not discriminate based on socioeconomic status or age.

When you think of this type of crime, chances are that you aren’t associating it with anyone under 18 years old.

It is, however, a crime that can affect teenagers, children, and even babies.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, child identity theft happens when someone steals sensitive information to commit fraud.

This sensitive information includes a minor’s name, address, or birthday.

From there, the criminal uses this sensitive information to apply for housing, loans, or even a utility service.

There are ways you can protect your child from this crime. Experts suggest freezing your child’s credit report.

According to the Attorney General of Texas Office, signs of identity theft include receiving credit cards that you did not apply for, receiving calls from debt collectors from services you never applied for, and receiving notices from places you never lived.

The FTC says that parents can request a credit report freeze, for free, by contacting each of the three credit bureaus. You can find those agencies by visiting IdentityTheft.gov.

When you freeze your child’s credit, applying for an account using their information becomes more challenging.

When your child is ready to use their data responsibly, you can have their information unfrozen.

If someone is caught using another person’s sensitive information for financial gain, police say you can face serious charges.