(KMID/KPEJ)- The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Tech team is working to ensure you don’t become a victim this holiday season, especially with the rise in popularity of gift cards. Analysts say scammers have come up with yet another way to take money from the gift cards we purchase from family and friends.

According to the FBI, scammers may place fake barcodes on the back of real gift card barcodes in the stores. Then, when you purchase a card, the cashier scans the fake barcode at checkout, which quietly pushes your money onto the scammer’s gift card, leaving you with a zero balance.

The FBI Tech team said there are steps you can take to protect yourself before making a gift card purchase:

Check for signs of tampering, which can include torn packaging

Make sure the gift card’s barcode number, which is visible through the window on the back of the gift card’s packaging, matches the number on the packaging itself

Don’t purchase if the barcode is on a sticker, or if the package is ripped, wrinkled, bent, or looks as if it has been tampered with in any way

Don’t pull off the first gift card from the rack, try and get one from the middle or back of the display

If you have been victimized by an online crime, you can file a report online here, or call the El Paso Field Office at 915-832-5000.