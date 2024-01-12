ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On the heels of Human Trafficking Awareness Day, the Texas Department of Public Safety, in a joint operation with area law enforcement, arrested 12 people in Odessa after they allegedly tried to meet with prostitutes, who were actually undercover agents. The proactive Human Trafficking Operation was conducted at area hotels, according to court records.

Investigators said the suspects responded to online advertisements on websites such as SkipTheGames, an illicit website “used by panderers to advertise trafficking victims” and made plans to meet with women they believed to be prostitutes for sex in exchange for money. Each suspect is facing a state jail felony charge and a $2,500 bond.

Ascary B. Parra, of Odessa, Jacob Reid Davis, Jesus Barron, Davis Gary Kenith, Alex G. Garcia, of Midland, Justo Munoz, Russell Hayden Pharris Jr., of Odessa, Brandon Lee Phillips, of Pyote, David Nortan Walley, of Liberty, John Nanez, Christopher Hammons, of Odessa, and Shane Wade Vincent have all been charged with Solicitation of Prostitution.

Ascary Parra

Jesus Barron

Alex Garcia

Justo Munoz

Russell Pharris Jr.

Brandon Phillips

David Walley

If convicted, each suspect faces up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.

