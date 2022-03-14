BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The 2022 Regular Legislative Session is coming together at noon on Monday, March 14.

State Senator Regina Barrow has a long list of bills lined up for the 2022 Regular Session.

Included on that list are bills for everything from the creation of the Louisiana Domestic Violence Registry to the creation of a women’s health office within the Louisiana Department of Health.

Also on that list is a bill which would provide “for surgical castration of persons convicted of certain

crimes when the victim is under the age of thirteen.”

SB252 was prefiled on March 3.

If passed, the effective date for this bill would be August 1.

A Walker man is already facing the possibility of being chemically castrated prior to being let out of jail.