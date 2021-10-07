Project set begin on Highway 191 near west Loop 250

Ramp relocations, road rehabilitation and intersection improvements are all part of plan

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that work is scheduled to begin later this month on a project to “reverse” and relocate ramps, add auxiliary lanes, and rehabilitate some roadway on Highway 191 and West Loop 250.

The most notable part of the project will move the eastbound Highway 191 exit ramp further west. Known as a braided ramp, the new off ramp will go over the existing on ramp. Braided ramps are ramps that cross over each other and are vertically separated by concrete pillars that elevate one or more of them. Braided ramps streamline traffic flow for drivers to reach their destinations.

Ramp “reversals” are also called for in three locations as part of the project. The ramp “reversals” will occur on westbound Highway 191 between West Loop 250 and Highway 158 as well as on both service roads of West Loop 250 between Wadley Avenue and Highway 191, known locally as Andrews Highway or Business 158. TxDOT says the current entrance ramp locations will become exit ramp locations; likewise, the current exit ramp locations will become entrance ramp locations.

The ramp reconfigurations will eliminate some merging conflict points and will also allow more room for queueing on the service road.

Other work scheduled in the project involves intersection improvements at the mid-level interchanges of Highway 191 and Loop 250. In addition to some auxiliary lanes to provide more capacity, the intersections will be built with full-depth concrete pavement to better handle wear and tear from traffic.

The roads at the signalized intersections at Highway 158, known locally as Avalon, under the Highway 191 overpass will also be rebuilt.

A reduced speed limit will be in place in work areas.

The first stage of work scheduled to start the week of Oct. 11 will involve widening the shoulders on Highway 191 service roads in both directions from the overpass at Highway 158 to Loop 250. Work will take place on the outside lanes of both service roads in this early stage.

Traffic disruptions and lane closures will occur, but TxDOT says it and the contractor will limit disruptions as much as possible. Driver are asked to slow down when driving in work zones and obey flaggers and pilot cars during travel.

The project is expected to be completed in 2023.