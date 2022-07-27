ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Families in the Basin are in need of getting a helping hand. The Jesus House of Odessa is doing everything it can to make sure no one goes hungry.

Produce day is a new initiative that the organization holds every Tuesday morning. According to Jesus House staff, people can show up starting at 8 a.m., but gates won’t open up until 9 a.m.

“We want to make sure that no one is going hungry,” said the Men’s Transitional Director Elisha Ramirez.

Every Tuesday, the group gives out up to 5,000 pounds of fresh produce to anyone who may be in need and it’s all thanks to the West Texas Food Bank.

“If we can help fill a need with produce and they can get what they need to feed their families cause right now it may be gas or groceries,” said Ramirez.

Times are tough and anything helps.

“We’ll do what we can to make up what they’re lacking,” Ramirez said.

It’s not only Tuesdays that Jesus House lends a helping hand. A food pantry is open every first Monday of the month for everyone.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe, especially those children,” said Ramirez. “They are number one to us.”

As for produce day, watermelons are the first things to go. Many people associate watermelons as some sort of a summer staple.

“I wanted to grab the watermelons, so hopefully I can get it,” said Irma Tinoco.

Tinoco said it’s her first time coming to Jesus House and appreciates the help it gives to community members.

“All of us are going through the same thing [and] I think we could all relate to one another this is like a good community,” she said.

Jesus House Executive Director Donny Kyker mentioned that produce day may be changed to Wednesdays, but that decision has not been officially made.

Numbers are assigned to people who come to produce day in order for everyone to get a chance to take something home.

Jesus House is located on 6th Street in Odessa. For more information or help, you can give the group a call at 432-272-3362.