MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The funeral proceedings for Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond will be passing through Midland around 2:00 p.m. Monday, according to the Midland Police Department.

Readmond is being escorted from Lubbock to Pecos. According to MPD flags will be dropped at the intersection of 1788 and IH-20. The community is invited to line up along the road to pay its respects as Readmond is driven by. If you park along the side of the road, please make sure your hazard lights are on.

Readmond was killed this past weekend on her way to assist another deputy with a traffic stop when her cruiser crashed into a semi-truck.





In addition to the procession for Readmond, Monahans law enforcement will be escorting Communications Officer Amy Baiza from Midland International Airport to Fort Stockton. That procession will begin around 1:30. According to Monahans PD, the department will travel westbound on I-20 and will exit at mile marker 83. The procession will then turn south on Main from Sealy and will continue on Highway 18 to Fort Stcokton. MPD says the procession should be in Monahans around 3:00.

Baiza died last week after a brief illness.