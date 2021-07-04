Preventing drunk driving during holiday weekends

(Nexstar) – Drunk driving took the lives of 886 Texans in 2019 according to TxDot. Once your blood alcohol concentration reaches .08% you are legally considered intoxicated in the state of Texas.

Drunk driving can lead you to pay a hefty ticket or even going to jail. The price of an Uber or Lyft is a lot cheaper than having to shell out thousands of dollars for getting behind the wheel after one too many drinks.

On holiday weekends, roadways tend to have more drivers than usual. In 2020, TxDot recorded more than 500 DUI-related crashes happened on a Sunday. Many people who choose to drive while under the influence put their life and others at risk.

In a statement on Facebook, the Odessa police department stated that during Independence Day weekend there would be an increased police presence to prevent DWI accidents in the area.

“If you drive while intoxicated, you will go to jail. Please celebrate responsibly.”

For people who find that they shouldn’t drive by the end of the night, it’s important that you have a plan in place to get you where you’re going safely.

We asked a few people who live in Odessa, what their thoughts were on drunk driving.

“A lot of people lose their lives and end up in critical conditions.” says a parent.

You don’t need to get behind the wheel if you’ve had too much to drink. Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft are great alternatives to getting on the road while intoxicated.