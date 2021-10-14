Press Cafe to host ‘Dine and Donate Week’ benefitting Pink the Basin

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Press Cafe is doing its part to help in the fight against breast cancer by hosting its “Dine and Donate Week” beginning Monday.

From October 18 to October 23, every penny paid by diners will go directly to Pink the Basin, a non-profit organization that helps cover the cost of mammograms and prosthetics for women. In 2020, Press Cafe and its diners helped raise more than $30,000.





During last year’s event, Press Café Executive Chef Renne Elfert said, “Breast cancer has affected a lot of people in an organization of this size – a lot of our teammates, family members…And we particularly like to choose Pink the Basin, because all of their funds stay here in West Texas.”