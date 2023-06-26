WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Presidio woman killed Sunday in a crash in Ward County has been identified as 35-year-old Anna Gabriela Galindo.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 12:45 p.m. on June 25, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of SH 18 and FM 1776. Investigators said Galindo was driving a Nissan Sentra and was stopped at a stop sign on FM 1776, intending to turn north onto SH18 and failed to yield the right of way to the driver of a Toyota 4Runner- Galindo was struck by the Toyota as she entered the intersection.

Galindo was pronounced dead at the scene- three children in her vehicle, ages eight, 13, and 16, were taken to Ward Memorial Hospital and are said to be stable. The driver of the Toyota, a 52-year-old woman from Grandfalls, was also taken to the hospital for treatment and is said to be stable.