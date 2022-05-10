PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead and several passengers are severely injured after a fiery crash in Presidio County, Sunday evening. According to the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, 2 vehicles were involved in the accident that happened May 8th on Highway 67, 15 miles south of Marfa.

In a recent Facebook post from the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, the crash closed off Highway 67 for several hours Northbound and Southbound. Marfa Police Officers, State Troopers, Marfa EMS, and Marfa Volunteer Fire Department were all at the scene of the accident working to clear the area.

Law enforcement agencies are still working on the cause of the accident. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story as we receive more details.