PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – According to a post by PCSO, on Thursday, September 7th, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call referencing suspicious activity at a local business.

The business owner contacted Chief Deputy Nuñez, stating two suspicious Caucasian males with swastika tattoos were loitering in the lobby of the business, possibly armed with a handgun and a hunting knife.

Sheriff Deputies, Presidio Police Officers, and Border Patrol responded immediately and, upon arrival on the scene, found two male suspects with extensive criminal records including armed robbery and the possession of a controlled substances, but no active warrants. After searching, one of the subjects was in possession of a hunting knife on the property.

PCSO says Presidio Police issued a criminal trespass warning and the two subjects were escorted off the property.

Then, on Friday, September 8th, PCSO Deputies conducted a traffic stop of two undocumented females who implicated the two individuals from the previous night with smuggling and possession of a stolen vehicle. Homeland Security Investigators joined the investigation of the case, locating and detaining the two male subjects for interviews.

Upon a further search for evidence, Deputies and HSI investigators located a 9mm handgun hidden at the business connected with the case. The case was then referred to HSI for further investigation and prosecution of all subjects involved.

Unlawful possession of a Firearm is a 3rd degree felony in Texas.