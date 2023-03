PRESIDIO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Presidio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Uriel Bonilla.

Bonilla was last seen on March 14, in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico, driving a 2016 blue Chevrolet pick-up truck, single cab. Edgar Luna is a person of interest relating to this case.

If you have any information of Bonilla’s or Luna’s whereabouts, please contact the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office at 432-729-4848 or 432-729-4911.