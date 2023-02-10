PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- County officials approved an emergency declaration on Wednesday.

Presidio County officials approved this declaration amid rising fears concerning the reliability of the water for the small town of Shafter. This comes after a pump house fire, along with a boil water notice that has been ongoing for months now.

While Shafter residents have been provided with water from the nearby silver mine since the mid-1990s, it is uncertain how that will fair in a long term scenario, raising concerns among residents.

The emergency declaration allows for the county to ask for the state for assistance in surrounding small communities as well.