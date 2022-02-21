ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – President’s Day has been officially celebrated since the 1880’s; but it wasn’t always President’s Day.

Originally, this holiday was February 22 and it was the celebration of George Washington’s birthday and was called “George Washington’s Birthday”. It was designated as a federal holiday and recognized that way until 1968 when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday bill requiring federal holidays to be designated for Mondays instead of random days during the week. This was an effort to accommodate a certain number of long weekends for workers.

Presidents of the United States of America

The Uniform Monday Holiday bill was opposed by those who believed that the holidays should be held on the days of the actual commemoration. As this was being debated, the idea that Washington’s Birthday be renamed President’s Day in honor of Washington (Feb 22) and Abraham Lincoln’s (Feb 12) birthdays. Up to this point, Lincoln’s birthday was celebrated in certain states; but had not been made a federal holiday.

In 1971 the arguments ceased; and the result was no name change with the holiday being reassigned to the Monday before George Washington’s birthday.

Leave it to the people to win the argument anyway. Although the name has never officially changed by congress, retailers began to refer to the holiday as “President’s Day” as a way to promote sales and the people decided that this day would hold this title from that day forward.

Today, the holiday is commemorated with public ceremonies in Washington, DC. and throughout the country. The ceremonies celebrate presidents past and present and their contributions to this nation.

If this story teaches us anything, it should be that when the people of this great nation decide that something should change, it does. Happy President’s Day!