ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Hosted by the Odessa Police Department and the City of Odessa, there will be a variety of agencies and companies providing information about what to do when you find yourself in almost any emergency situation.

According to a post by the City, OPD will be teaching Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event trainings from 10am to 12pm and from 12pm to 2pm. MCH will also be holding Stop the Bleeding classes/

A variety of other agencies and companies will be present and providing information, including:

Odessa Fire Rescue

Dispatch

Code Enforcement

OPD Crime Victim Liaison

Crime Scene Unit

Red Cross

2-1-1

Ector County Health Department

TxDOT

Atmos

Department of Public Safety

Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse

Oceans Healthcare

In addition, Odessa Animal Service will be holding an adoption clinic, costing $27, but only accepting cash. This includes Spay/Neuter, Rabies Vaccine, Microchip, Flea & Tick Prevention, Parvo, Distemper & Giardia testing, and all other vaccines the animal has received since being at the Odessa Animal Shelter.

The Preparedness Fair will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 5401 N. JBS Parkway, on Saturday, September 16th from 10am to 2pm.