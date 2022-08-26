Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Indoor cycling has become all the rage in the fitness industry for its fun spin on a cardio intensive work out! At CycleBar in Midland, they pride themselves on being an inclusive and inspiring low-impact/high-intensity indoor cycling experience for all ages and body types. No matter where you are in your fitness journey, their class experience promises to calm your mind and elevate your mood.

CycleBar offers six different classes each catering to a different type of workout targeting different muscle groups and ranging in intensity. When you hop on one of their bikes, regardless of class selection, you’re guaranteed the ride of a lifetime. Each instructed class will pump the tunes in a mashup of the latest trending songs while your instructor will help you improve your performance, reach your goals, and change your life one ride at a time.

Don’t worry about tracking how many calories you’ve burned through each class because with CYCLESTATS, your ride is measured using the six key metrics of your daily and historical performance. After your class wraps up, CycleBar will then email you the results after each ride to help track towards your fitness goal.

The Midland location offers multiple different pass and membership programs while also providing an exclusive “first ride free” option if you’re unsure about committing and want to try it out.