MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he threatened to kill several victims in an apartment last month. Gilbert Ortiz, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Assault by Strangulation, making Terroristic Threats, and Family Violence.

According to an affidavit, on July 29, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to an apartment building after someone called 911 and stated Ortiz was holding a knife to the throat of one of his victims. When officers arrived on scene, they saw a man on a balcony waving for help. Inside the apartment, investigators found Ortiz naked- he was later handcuffed and treated for a cut on his hand.

Once Ortiz was secured in a patrol car, officers met with a woman who said she and Ortiz had been arguing when he hit her in the stomach and then in the face. The pregnant woman said Ortiz then choked her and threatened to kill her while holding a knife to her throat. Another victim said Ortiz hit him in the chest and threatened to throw him off the balcony.

Ortiz later told investigators he had been arguing with the people inside the apartment but that no physical assault took place. However, officers stated the pregnant woman had multiple injuries to her face, throat and ands. Investigators also found the knife Ortiz used hidden under a couch cushion in the living room.

Ortiz was booked into the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $73,081. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for assaulting a peace officer, according to jail records. A mug shot for Ortiz was not immediately available.