ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD offers full-day Prekindergarten for four-year-olds, and a half-day program for three-year-olds. Pre-K Round Up for the 2022-2023 school year is now underway and If you are interested in the program for your child, now is the time to let ECISD know.

Pre-K Round Up is not for registration but is intended to determine the level of interest and the eligibility of children in the community. To see if your child is eligible, or to learn more about ECISD’s Pre-K programs, fill out this online form.