Wind power helps shape Permian Basin economy

PERMIAN BASIN, Tx (Nexstar) — In the Permian Basin, gloabal energy producer Enel Green Power is producing lots of clean energy.

Heath Herje, Senior Development Director at Enel Green Power, says the company’s presence in the Permian Basin is good for business, the community and the local economy.

“Our High Lonesome project is there in the Permian. That project, 500 megawatts, is located in Crockett County, and Upton County, Texas,” said Herje. “We have started construction on this one [sic] began around January 2019 and we will generate approximately $75 million in tax revenue for the local community”

There’s no doubt that the work done locally by Enel Green Power will be a big boost locally, especially the markets and landowners.

Enel Green Power also provided hundreds of green energy jobs for the area.

“We have around 800 employees that work on high lonesome at the peak, the project, we have around 164, turbines and high load some project.”

Herje expects the company’s total investment in the Permian basin to sit at about $720,000,000.

“So a one time investment of almost a billion dollars in one project certainly made a huge difference to that community,” Herje explained. “We have consumers across the grid that are benefiting from our cheap, clean wind energy.”