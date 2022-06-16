ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Employment in the U.S. Oil and Gas industry is set to rebound in the coming years and surpass pre-pandemic levels. Rob Mathey of Rystad Energy explained that the Pandemic has shifted mindsets when it comes to priorities for workers and what they’re looking for in a job.

After a dismal 2020 that shaved more than 100,000 jobs off the sector, U.S. Oil and Gas employment is set to expand by 12.5% this year. Rystad Energy released a report that expects jobs to recover in 2022 in the range of 100,000 to 125,000.

The primary growth factor behind the steady job gains is the oil price rebound, which is expected to motivate U.S. operators to ramp up investments to more than $90 billion annually by 2027. However, right now inflation is taking a toll on the budgets of industry players and creating somewhat of a dampener on job recovery.

Rob also explained that right now the bargaining power for future employers looking for a job in the industry is there because of labor shortages so potential new employees shouldn’t be afraid to negotiate for that increased pay.

The most sought after jobs include first line supervisors, equipment operators, repair and maintenance workers and many other blue collar type positions.