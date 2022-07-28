MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Museum of the Southwest is hosting an all new experience to help kids gain a better understanding of the oil and gas industry. The Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit, sponsored by Coterra Energy, offers 24 different stem activities that teach students about the technology, science, and careers related to the oil and gas industry through hands-on experiences.

The exhibition is currently on location in the Brown Science Center Classroom at the Blakemore Planetarium and caters to grades fifth through seventh but all are welcome to come and check it out!

The Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit experience runs now through the end of September 2022. Once the exhibit wraps up, the plan is for it to visit some of the middle schools in the area and get out to as many students as possible across the Permian Basin before it heads back to Houston.

For more information on the exhibition, visit Energy Education Fund.