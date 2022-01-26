PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Carbon Mapper and the Environmental Defense Fund released data suggesting at least 30 facilities across the Permian Basin emitted large amounts of methane over several years.

The data suggest the issue could be fixed if the amount of methane released into the atmosphere was reduced by 100,000 metric tons per year.

Data collected from 2019 and 2021 used what Carbon Mapper describes as advanced sensing technology to accurately track methane emissions from entities that produce oil and gas.

Carbon Mapper says they detected close to 1,100 super emitters across the Permian Basin which contribute to about half of the total number of methane emissions.

According to the U.S. State Department, more than 100 countries makeup 70% of global warming and about half of the methane emissions.

The department and U.S. global partners pledged to keep 1.5 degrees celsius within reach when it comes to limiting the warming of our planet.

Click here to view the Carbon Mapper Data Portal from Carbon Mapper.