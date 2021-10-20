Drone technology puts safety first

FILE – In this undated file photo the Trans-Alaska pipeline and pump station north of Fairbanks, Alaska is shown. Congressional Democrats are moving to reinstate regulations designed to limit potent greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields. It’s part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to combat climate change.(AP Photo/Al Grillo, file)

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – A future where robots did some of the most dangerous jobs in the energy industry instead of humans is much closer to reality than you might think.

In fact, a company in Midland says the future is already here.

Donnell Ray, UAV Manager at Lythix LLC, says drone technology can help firms complete inspections in complicated spaces.

“They can do pretty much anything,” said Ray. “Our simple use case here is that we do ODI, which is oil and gas methane emission inspections. “

Ray says this technology is more effective than anything a human can do.

Since the company is based in Midland, it also means more jobs to the Permian Basin in this emerging industry.

According to Ray, Lythix LLC is committed to doing the right thing by the people in the Permian Basin. The company does this, in part, by being environmentally sound.

Learn more about Lythix LLC by clicking this link for their website.

Click here to learn more about the Permian Basin Oil and Gas Show.