Taliban say they want Afghan deal, even as they battle on
Virus transforms hajj in Mecca and future of the pilgrimage
Merkel tours ‘surreal’ flood scene, vows aid, climate action
Man arrested for hopping airport fence, trying to board jet: ‘Life is not a video game’
Verstappen crashes out after first lap battle with Hamilton
Russia at Tokyo Olympics with new name, more doping disputes
The Latest: Morikawa into 2-shot lead after Oosthuizen bogey
LEADING OFF: Pads-Nats resume after shooting outside DC park
Expert: Solar energy systems can last years, decades
Rig count sees small increases as recovery continues
Video
The Environmental Defense Fund says methane emissions are higher than estimated
Video
Powering the Permian: New solar facility unveiled in Pecos County
Video
Gas prices down one cent this week
Video
Pioneer Natural Resources to acquire DoublePoint
OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output
Video
Texas oilman launching coalition to get the state carbon neutral by 2050
Video
Average gas price jumps a nickel per gallon to $2.94
In shift, oil industry group backs federal price on carbon
West Texas Oil and Gas Convention kicks off
Video
Texas gas prices fall slightly
Video
Louisiana AG leads 13-state lawsuit to overturn Biden oil and gas lease ban
Video
States sue to undo Biden pause on US oil & gas lease sales
Dallas Fed: ‘Outlook improves dramatically’ as oil and gas activity expands
‘It’s difficult for every member’: Influence of quorum break on Texas special session
Video
Clergy and people of faith protest at Capitol against Texas voting bill
Texas legislature’s special session starts today. Here’s how much it’ll cost
Video
Destination Texas: Texas Military Forces Museum offers free lesson on war history
Video
Border security: Trump, Abbott remarks and reaction after South Texas wall tour
Video
Governors Abbott, DeSantis meet at Texas border, blame Biden and Dems for migrant surge
Video
The long, ‘surreal’ days of the runaway Texas legislators
Monkeypox case confirmed in Texas man who traveled from Nigeria, CDC says
Some El Paso residents express mixed feelings on possible rollback of border travel restrictions
Judge blocks new applications to DACA program, Biden vows to appeal
Video
OPEC, allies raise limits for 5 countries to end oil dispute
Airport in Siberia halts operation because of wildfires
Portugal flights disrupted in second day of airports strike
Senegal sees dramatic COVID-19 surge as major holiday looms
Survivors recall escape, ponder future after Europe’s floods
EXPLAINER: How Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos will soar into space
Radio host Larry Elder not on list of CA recall candidates
Man arrested for hopping airport fence, trying to board jet: ‘Life is not a video game’
Florida man steals alligator from golf course, tries ‘teaching it a lesson’ by throwing it on roof of bar
Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park
Child tax credit payments begin rolling out to US families
Video
Midland Crime Stoppers asking for help to locate wanted fugitive accused of crimes against a child
PPB: 8 injured in downtown shooting
Basin Business: New Boba tea spot opens in Midland
Video
The long, ‘surreal’ days of the runaway Texas legislators
