PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Oil prices are settling at a higher price today, as traders anticipate further draws on U.S. crude oil after OPEC extended their production cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

On Wednesday, September 6th, a barrel of crude oil is sitting at $87.63, up nearly a dollar from yesterday. Baker Hughes is reporting the overall rig count in the U.S. being down 17% over last year, sitting at 631 rigs currently. 319 of those rigs are in the Permian Basin.

Drivers, however, are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices are down overall from this time last year. Experts say they may be on the rise though, as Labor Day travel comes to an end.

The cost of the average gallon of gas in Ector County is currently at $3.37, while Midland is paying slightly more at $3.41. This comes as many rural counties across the Basin are paying an average of $3.60 per gallon.