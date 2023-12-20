PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Gas and oil prices are starting to settle across the Basin, with oil prices sitting a little higher than expected.

A barrel of crude is now sitting at $74.38, which is up 44 cents from when markets opened Wednesday morning, according to Bloomberg.

Right now, there are 278 rigs up and running across West Texas, which according to Baker Hughes, is down 20% from this time last year.

As oil prices steady, so will gas prices. Over the holiday season, prices are expected to increase.

That increase is already being felt locally, with prices in Ector County up to $2.76 per gallon. That same price is being seen in Howard County.

Midlanders are paying a little more at $2.80, and Andrews has the highest average price in our area, sitting at $2.87 per gallon.