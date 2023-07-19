Pinnacle Midstream II adding second natural gas processing plant at Dos Picos System and Complex in Midland Basin

Pinnacle Midstream II LLC has announced plans to add a second natural gas processing plant at the Dos Picos gas gathering system and processing complex in Midland County. The construction of the additional plant “Train II”, is targeted for commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2024 and will increase the company’s total operated processing capacity in the Midland Basin to more than 440 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d), according to a press release from the company.

Map of the full Dos Picos system (Courtesy: Pinnacle Midstream)

“This is an exciting next step for Pinnacle’s growing base of Midland Basin producers. Expanding the Dos Picos capacity by 220 MMcf/d ensures we can provide the best service to our current and future customers, maximize their recoveries, and help limit flaring across the basin,” said Pinnacle Founder and Chief Executive Officer J. Greg Sargent in a press release. The Train II facility will be collocated in Midland County, complementing Pinnacle’s existing facilities and high-pressure, large diameter gathering and compression infrastructure already in operation since the first quarter of 2021.

Drone static shot of the Dos Picos Processing Complex (Courtesy: Pinnacle Midstream)

“The extremely productive acreage being developed by our customers, as well as Dos Picos’ strategic Midland Basin location, ensure that we can provide the safest, most economical and efficient options for our customers for many years to come,” Chief Commercial Officer Drew Ward said in a press release.

The company’s infrastructure is anchored by long-term acreage dedications with highly active private and public Permian operators, according to a press release. Alongside the additional natural gas processing plant at the Dos Picos site, Pinnacle also announced plans to expand its strategically located gathering and compression. facilities throughout Midland, Martin, and Glasscock counties to accommodate expected growth in the future.

Pinnacle Midstream II, LLC is an independent midstream energy company headquartered in Houston. You can find out more about the company by clicking this link, and read more about their expansion plans at the Dos Picos Processing Complex in the Midland Basin here.

Hot summer days taxing Texas energy grid

On the heels of setting new records for peak energy demand in Texas, new conservation request from energy provides, and an endless string of hot summer weather, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has said it has enough resources to meet the increasing demand. When the grid encounters a scenario of being unable to keep up with demand, power providers perform rolling blackouts as an emergency response.

Energy expert and former President of Direct Energy, Don Whaley, doesn’t believe Texans should expect rolling blackouts this summer.

Don Whaley, energy titan, former president of Direct Energy, and current Advisor to OhmConnect Energy

“I don’t think so,” Whaley explained. “In years past, one of the failings is it’s a mix between traditional generation and wind and solar. Even though we have exceptional heat right now and expected really high demand, we also have expected huge forecasts for wind and solar.”

The Public Utility Commission of Texas which oversees ERCOT has rules in place that prevent electric utility fro, disconnecting a customer anywhere it’s service territory when the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for any county in the utility’s service territory or when an advisory has been issued on one of the preceding two calendar days.

Disconnection during extreme weather. An electric utility cannot disconnect a customer anywhere in its service territory on a day when:

(1) the previous day’s highest temperature did not exceed 32 degrees Fahrenheit, and thetemperature is predicted to remain at or below that level for the next 24 hours, according tothe nearest National Weather Service (NWS) reports; or

(2) the NWS issues a heat advisory for any county in the electric utility’s service territory, orwhen such advisory has been issued on any one of the preceding two calendar days. CHAPTER 25. SUBSTANTIVE RULES APPLICABLE TO ELECTRIC SERVICE PROVIDERS.

via puc.texas.gov

“That’s certainly what they like people to believe. But the fact of the matter is, no matter what pronouncements might come out of the commission or the governor or anyone else, things happen,” Whaley explained.

Although he doesn’t believe Texans will experience rolling blackouts, with summer far from over, and accidents always a possibility, Whaley says consumers should mind conservation notices to ensure the unlikely doesn’t become reality.

“A couple of weeks ago, we had prices spike up significantly and stay there for about 5 hours. And it was because we had a conventional unit, a coal plant down in Victoria, go down. When you’re right there on the cusp, things happen. These units have been running really hard since June to ensure we don’t have blackouts.”

Whaley adds, it’s amazing the impact that we can have in shaving off peak demand for the grid just by doing the little things, and customers will also notice the impact when it comes to their wallets.

“And so turning your thermostat up 3 to 5 degrees is not going to make you that uncomfortable. Something that everybody loves, natural light coming into their home. But the fact is that those curtains open orthe shutters open, that natural light brings natural heat. So close those during the hot times of the day, beware of when you have lights on and turn them off and little things add up.”

He goes on to say more companies are beginning to transition to offering services such as demand responses, and customers should start looking at their energy providers to see if that’s something they actually offer.

“So the customers need to start shopping for value in the retail market rather than just shopping for price, because price, as we all know, is not necessarily cheapest, is not always the best, oftentimes not even the cheapest. So I think that’s something that demand response, load response, is something that’s becoming much more mainstream.And I think the more broadly that’s accepted and embraced, the more we move away from these peak crisis periods that we’re experiencing right now.”

In 2022, ERCOT set 11 new records for peak demand. You can view a snapshot of current grid and market conditions in the ERCOT system by clicking this link.

Rep. Pfluger files LIZARD Act to prevent Endangered Species Act listing for West Texas lizard

In response to a recent proposal by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard as endangered under the Endangered Species Act, U.S. Representative August Pfluger has introduced the Limiting Incredulous Zealots Against Restricting Drilling or (Lizard) Act.

Dunes sagebrush Lizard (Courtesy: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

The dunes sagebrush lizard is a rare species found only in the ecosystems of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “Habitat loss and fragmentation as well as climate change are pushing this rare species closer to extinction,” Shawn Sartorius, Supervisor for the Service’s New Mexico Ecological Services Field Office said in a press release.

Because of its location, a listing of the sagebrush lizard under the Endangered Species Act presents an incredible threat to the production of oil, natural gas, wind, and solar energy developed in the Permian Basin.

In a statement Rep. Pfluger said the proposal is part of President Biden’s promise to kill the fossil fuel industry.

“His latest tactic—listing the dunes sagebrush lizard as an endangered species so he can shut down drilling in the Permian—is just the latest in a string of assaults on the Permian Basin and our way of life. The President wants to control private property in Texas. Not on my watch. My legislation protects energy security and jobs in the Permian by nullifying his latest attack.” Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11)

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is encouraging interested parties to provide input and substantive comment on the proposal during a 60-day public comment period that ends September 1, 2023.

In a press release highlighting the introduction of the Lizard Act, Pfluger points out since Dec. 31, 2022, state and private conservation efforts in New Mexico, 1,905,120 acres have been enrolled in a Candidate Conservation Agreement (CCA) and Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances (CCAA) by the ranching community. Pfluger added that 2,230,066 acres have been enrolled in the CCA and CCAA by the oil and gas industry to protect the dunes sagebrush lizard.

Earlier this year in February, Rep. Pfluger reintroduced the Listing Reform Act, a bill which would modernize the Endangered Species Act and prevent the ESA from being used as a weapon against America’s critical agriculture and energy industries. The bill garnered support from the Texas Farm Bureau, Permian Basin Petroleum Association, Plains Cotton Growers, Inc., and Safari Club International.

To find more information about the Dunes Sagebrush Lizard from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, including a look at the US Counties in which the population is known to or is believed to occur visit here. You can also read more about the Limiting Incredulous Zealots Against Restricting Drilling introduced by Rep. Pfluger here.