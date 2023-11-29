PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – Drivers in the Permian Basin are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the state as oil prices continue to stay low.

In Ector County and Howard counties, drivers are paying an average of $2.73 a gallon. While in Midland and Andrews counties, it’s a little more, sitting at $2.80 per gallon.

Part of the large drop in prices is due to the drop in oil prices. A barrel of crude is sitting at $76.54 right now.

In the Permian Basin, there are 311 rigs up and running currently, which is down 21% from this time last year.